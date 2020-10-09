Oakland City University goes virtual after more than 50 students have to quarantine

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Oakland City University has announced they will be learning virtually from Friday until October 23.

This is due to two positive COVID reports with their athletics teams that has resulted in over 50 students having to quarantine.

OCU has a designated quarantine space for students living on campus. The dining hall will remain open, but meals will have to be delivered by the residence life staff.

Students staying in residence halls are encouraged to remain on campus to prevent spreading the virus to their families at home, but students who are not quarantined are able to leave campus for work or other necessary travel.

OCU’s COVID-19 response plan can be downloaded here.

