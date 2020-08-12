Oakland City University launches new site in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT) While Oakland City University has offered courses in Rockport for more than ten years, OCU now has a physical location on SR-66 across the street from South Spencer High School.

OCU’s Rockport Center offers non-traditional programs in business at the associate, bachelors, and master’s level. They are designed for adult learners, with evening classes and accelerated courses of 5- and 8-week length. The Center also houses GED completion programs to support access to education in the community.

The new location is officially launching on August 13 with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 4 – 6 p.m. in partnership with the South Spencer Chamber of Commerce.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

