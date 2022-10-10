OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Oakland City University has been ranked by OnlineU, a higher-ed publisher, as the 2022 fourth-best Online Forensic Science Degree program in the United States.

A news release says OnlineU’s program rankings compare the real-world outcomes of online school alum salaries to help students figure out which online degree programs would be their best long-term financial investment.

University President Ron Dempsey stated, “OCU provides an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. The U.S. Department of Education calculates the median starting salary of OCU alums in entry-level positions in Criminal Justice at $45,808. Our Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice provides students with the information, knowledge, and skills to enter various criminal justice professions. The Criminal Justice major exposes students to critical foundation-level information and skills, including advanced education in policing, police organizations, investigations, report writing, and probation and parole. It’s a systematic degree.”

A news release says a degree in criminal justice from OCU can pave the way for a wide range of career options as any of the following: