Oakland City University welcomes largest incoming class in more than a decade

OAKLAND CITY, Ind – Oakland City University has announce its Fall 2021 incoming class of undergraduate students is the largest in more than decade. The 167 new incoming undergraduates increased overall undergraduate enrollment on the OCU campus by 12% from last fall and 34% since 2018.

The graduate program at OCU also continues to grow. With over 550 undergraduate and graduate students, it is the largest enrollment on the main campus since 2011.

The racial/ethnic diversity of their student populations continues to increase as well. OCU set a goal to increase the enrollment of students of color to 17% by 2022. This fall, they surpassed that goal with students of color representing 35% of our student undergraduate population. .