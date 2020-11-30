Oakland man arrested after stolen truck used in robberies was found

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) At least one person has been arrested in connection to several robberies in Indiana and Illinois.

Last Tuesday, police in Knox County received reports of a stolen truck on a farm on Essex Wire Road. The truck was reportedly involved in at least two armed robberies in Illinois. Police in Mount Carmel, Il say the robberies have now been linked to an armed robbery in Terre Haute.

Deputies located and recovered the stolen truck Sunday night. 38-year-old Steven Williams of Oaktown was arrested and charged with criminal conversion.

Knox County Deputies are assisting Illinois law enforcement with the robbery investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: