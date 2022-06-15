CROMWELL, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has found a juvenile missing from Indiana.

OCSO says on June 11, around 9:58 p.m., it was notified about a missing female juvenile from Indiana occupying a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Lewis and the juvenile were at Perdue Farms in Cromwell, located at 5025 US Hwy 231 South.

OCSO says upon arrival, deputies made contact with Lewis and the juvenile. Through further investigation, deputies discovered that Lewis had driven the juvenile across state lines into Kentucky without parental consent, depriving the juvenile’s father of custody. Deputies interviewed both individuals and determined that the two had engaged in sexual acts.

Law enforcement officials say Lewis was arrested without incident and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Deputies were assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Town of Dugger Police Department (Indiana). The investigation is still ongoing.

OCSO says Lewis’s charges are as follows: