OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to an ongoing missing person’s case.

Law enforcement officials say on September 6, OCSO was notified by the family of Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard that they have not seen or talked to Howard since the first week of August 2022. Deputies say the last known location of Howard was in the 4000 block of State Route 505 N in the Olaton area, where she was seen walking towards the Horse Branch area.

OCSO says if anyone has seen Howard or knows of her whereabouts, to please contact Sergeant Chris Matthews at 270-298-4444.