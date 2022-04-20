OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) posted on their Facebook announcing the death of a deputy.

OCSO says that Deputy Jerry Critchelow, who was a Trooper before he retired, was a School Resource Officer and had served for many years.

OCSO says that in honor of Deputy Critchelow, the sheriff’s office will have his car on display in front of Ohio County High School for the community to pay tribute. OCSO does ask, however, for people to please avoid this area during bus loading and unloading during school hours.