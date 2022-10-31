BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.

OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure of controlled substances.

Law enforcement officials say a vehicle was pulled over in a supermarket’s parking lot in Beaver Dam. Deputies say it was determined that two people inside the vehicle had several outstanding warrants for their arrest.

OCSO says a K-9 was deployed to do a walk around of the vehicle, and the K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics being inside the vehicle, and deputies say they searched the vehicle and seized illegal narcotics. OCSO says among the items seized were methamphetamine, marijuana, wax, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Jonathan Frank of Richmond had a parole warrant for Absconding Parole Supervision. Frank was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

OCSO says Cody Pendley of Morgantown was arrested for an Indictment warrant out of Butler County for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st offense Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Tampering, Persistent Felony Offender 1. OCSO says Pendley also had two warrants for Failure To Appear out of Butler County and Ohio County.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.