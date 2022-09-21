OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to an ongoing missing person’s case.

OCSO says on July 26, deputies were notified by the family of Sheila Henderson that they have not seen or talked to Henderson since the first week of May. Law enforcement officials say the last known location of Shelia was in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.

Deputies ask if anyone has seen Shelia Henderson or knows of her whereabouts, to please contact Detective Jennifer Bernard with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.