OCTC partners with law enforcement for ‘Project Badge’

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Community and Technical College has announced a new partnership with the Owensboro Police Department. The program, ‘Project Badge,’ will allow new recruits of the OPD and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office to get training and earn their associate degree as the same time.

In February, the city of Owensboro voted to change the requirements for OPD recruits by allowing them to obtain an associate degree or equivalent after their hire date and during their training period.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

