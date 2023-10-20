HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Community and Technical College for Veterinary Technology will hold “Tenacious Tails”, an open house, on October 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the the program.

The free event, held at OCTC’s Downtown Campus at 1501 Frederica St. in Owensboro, is open to area high schools, prospective students, surrounding veterinary practices and community supporters. The event will also feature guest speaker Dr. Tony Johnson with his discussion on “Effective Tech Utilization” at 6 p.m.

To register for the free event, visit the link here.