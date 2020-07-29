OCTC will begin in-person, online classes in August

Owensboro Community & Technical College is hosting the 3rd Annual Girls Empowerment Trail Blazer Dinner on Thursday, with special guest Catrina Kidd, host of the DIY Network series “Texas Flip N Move.” (OCTC logo courtesy facebook)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) fall classes will begin as scheduled on August 17, 2020. Classes are available in-person, online, or hybrid-combination of both in-person and online.

Healthy At OCTC plans are in place to ensure that students and employees will be safe and healthy. Classes with face-to-face meetings will find that OCTC campuses look and feel different with the new protocols. For example, face coverings are required, access is limited, and designated entry and exit points control flow to minimize incidental contact. In addition, new sanitizing protocols, daily healthy check-ins, and physical distancing are mandatory.

OCTC has been practicing these requirements during the summer sessions and is prepared for the fall semester.

All classes meeting on campus will have a strong online or remote instruction element, so if classes must move online everyone will be well prepared.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: