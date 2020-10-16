(WEHT) October is National Fire Prevention Month. After a decade, it’s time to replace that old smoke detector. When it’s time to make the change, experts say it’s an opportunity to get new and improved technology.

They also recommend having a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

Dave White with The Home Depot says in addition to the combination detectors, you can also take advantage of wired smoke detectors that connect to each other wirelessly. That means wherever you are in your home, you’ll know there’s a fire.

If one alarm goes off in the basement, it’ll connect with all of the other alarms wirelessly so they’ll go off as well, so no matter where you are in your home, you’ll hear the alarm.

White says it’s not enough to just have fire extinguishers in the home. You also need to know how to use it.

Just remember the acronym PASS:

Pull the pin.

Aim the extenguisher at the base of the fire.

Squeeze the handle or trigger.

Sweep back and forth to help you put out the fire quickly and effectively.

Don’t forget to check the gauge on your fire extenguisher every year to make sure it’s in the green.

If it’s not, take it to get serviced, or get a new one.

White says it’s important to have a fire safety plan for every floor of your home and that you should talk about it and practice it with your family at least once a year.

