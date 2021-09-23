OFD now using automated CPR devices

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Firefighters have a new way to help people suffering medical emergencies or other issues.

They recently got the LUCAS Chest Compression System, which performs continuous CPR on a patient while firefighters help that person in other ways. Battalion Chief Colter Tate says it’s already showing improved circulation and heart rates among those they’ve used it on the past few weeks.

Daviess County Firefighters are also using LUCAS CPR devices. Tate also says they’re looking to buy more in the future with the help of grant money.