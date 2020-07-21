Off-duty EPD officers help patrol mask wearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say some officers were employed in an off-duty capacity over the weekend to help enforce mask wearing.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke signed an executive order last week asking people to wear face coverings when out in public. Police say they have not seen a rise in complaints from people reporting non- mask wearers.

“The only thing we’re doing right now is settling disputes that might arise from people not wearing masks and other’s wanting them to,” said EPD Sergeant Nick Winsett.

Evansville City Council is expected to vote on a separate mask ordinance on Monday, July 27th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:



