Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting terminated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has initiated the firing of an officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, who was an EMT, was killed in March after three officers forced their way into her home and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend.

Officer Brett Hankison of the LMPD is accused of blindly firing 10 shots into the apartment. The family says they hope the other officers involved in the shooting are fired as well. As of now, the remaining officers are on administrative reassignment.

Since her death, Louisville has also banned the controversial use of no-knock warrants and named the new ordinance for Taylor.

Protesters in Louisville and across the U.S. have been demanding justice for Taylor since her death.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: