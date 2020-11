EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at Stringtown and Reis around 12:45 Friday afternoon.

VCSO and EPD investigating deputy/officer involved shooting at Stringtown Road and Reis Ave. Armed suspect is deceased. News release will follow. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) November 20, 2020

Authorities were attempting to serve a warrant when the suspect displayed a weapon. An EPD officer and a sheriff’s deputy then opened fire, killing him.