Officer involved shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess of the Owensboro Police Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting in the area of Parrish Ave. and Walnut St. The Daviess County Coroner is on the scene.

Kentucky State Police will most likely handle the investigation. KSP and other agencies are working the scene.

This story will continue to be updated.

