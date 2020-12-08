Officer Phil Smith promoted to Assistant Police Chief

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville police officer Phil Smith has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Police and will assume the position Jan. 1, Evansville officials announced Tuesday.

Smith started with the Evansville Police Department Jan. 28, 2013. In January 2017, he was chosen to serve as EPD Special Project’s coordinator, leading the department’s social media presence and community engagement.

Smith was recently awarded the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing, which is only given to 23 police officers nationwide. Smith is a member of numerous organizations, including the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Indiana, Leadership Everyone, and the Youth Care Center.

Smith will succeed the retiring assistant, Chris Pugh.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

