HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what they call a “leaving-the-scene accident” in Dubois County.

Authorities say it happened Saturday night about a mile south of Highway 56 on Cuzco Road North.

Officers say the vehicle involved is a red and silver Ford pickup truck.

Officers are looking for information on a timeline for the vehicle.

If anyone remembers seeing it in the area or has any other information, contact Indiana Conservation dispatch at (812) 837-9536.

Anonymous tips can also be made with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.