EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of E Riverside Dr.
According to the Evansville Police Department, officers found multiple shell casings in the driveway and in the alley across the street. The home and a vehicle in the driveway were both hit by bullets.
Witnesses told police they saw two people shooting from the alley but did not get a good look at them.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Officers respond to shots fired call on East Riverside Dr.
- New traveling exhibit at Children’s Museum of Evansville
- Man and woman in custody after attempt to kill a sheriff’s deputy
- Vigil held to remember crash victims
- University of Evansville honors former student and New York City 9/11 firefighter