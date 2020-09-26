Officers respond to shots fired call on East Riverside Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of E Riverside Dr.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers found multiple shell casings in the driveway and in the alley across the street. The home and a vehicle in the driveway were both hit by bullets.

Witnesses told police they saw two people shooting from the alley but did not get a good look at them.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: