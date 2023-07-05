HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An account to benefit the family of Sergeant Heather Glenn has been established at German National Bank, Tell City, Indiana, allowing individuals to make donations.

Donations can be made inside a German American Bank, or by mailing a check to German American Bank, PO Box 248, Tell City, IN 47586. Checks can be paid to “Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc”, and individuals can make a note in the memo of the check that it is for the “Sgt. Heather Glenn Endowment”.

Anyone wanting to make contributions to help with the funeral and other final expenses can contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. 1710 South 10th Street Noblesville, IN 46060.