HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Recovery Alliance announced 300 nasal Narcan doses were accessed from a vending machine at Deaconess Midtown in just a few days.

The machine is free to use and is programmed to dispense Narcan nasal spray kits. Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral to treatment for substance abuse disorder.

The machine can hold up to 300 kits, and will be continuously restocked by Evansville Recovery Alliance. Officials with Evansville Recovery Alliance say they will soon be partnering with the local VFW.