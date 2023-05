HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced North St. Joe Avenue in Evansville will be closed between Orchard Road and Schenk Road on Tuesday.

Officials say the road will be closed to all traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for repairs. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution when traveling through the area.