HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a youth baseball concession stand was robbed by burglars, leaving the organization scrambling to restock before this week’s games.

Evansville Second Ward City Council Member Missy Mosby posted on Facebook saying the Evansville South Baseball Facility at Pollack and Vann was broken into on Monday night, and all of their food and supplies were stolen. The league is scheduled to have a game on Thursday night.

Mosby says they will accept donations of the following items:

Hot dogs and buns

Hamburgers and buns

Chips

Candy bars

Gatorade

Soft drinks

Mosby also said they will accept monetary donations. For more information, check Mosby’s post on Facebook.