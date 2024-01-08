HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the new, inclusive Wesselman Playground.

The nature-themed playground will feature a ramp-style structure to provide space for adult-size wheelchairs to navigate. It will also include a wheelchair swing and accessible merry-go-round structure.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to make this playground a reality for our community,” said Danielle Crook, executive director of the Department of Parks & Recreation. “I hope that this is just the beginning of a renewed focus on inclusion in our parks and recreational spaces. We want children and adults of all ages, with or without unique physical or developmental needs to be able to fully enjoy the benefits of outdoor play.”

The playground is expected to be completed in the spring.