HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A multi-county chase that ended in the yard of an elementary school in Daviess County has a California man behind bars facing multiple charges.

Authorities state Jacob Lawrence, 35, of San Diego was reportedly fleeing from deputies in a chase that allegedly started in the early morning hours of August 12 in Union County. Authorities said the pursuit made its way through Henderson County and the city of Henderson coming into Daviess County.

Deputies were advised spikes had been deployed and Lawrence was still traveling at a high rate of speed with no front tires and that he allegedly rammed police vehicles in Henderson County.

Daviess County deputies joined the chase when Lawrence passed the intersection of Highway 60 W. and Covington Ridge Drive. The pursuit continued to the intersection of Highway 60 W. and Worthington Road when Lawrence allegedly turned into the parking lot of Audubon Elementary School and allegedly almost hit a Daviess County deputy head on, causing damage to school property.

Authorities stated that was when the vehicle went off the road through the yard of the school, becoming disabled and allowing deputies to take Lawrence into custody.

A report states deputies found illegal narcotics and a large sum of money. Lawrence was transported back to Union County and is facing multiple charges including: