Officials considering adding Union statue next to Confederate statue in Madisonville

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The site of controversy in Madisonville is now the being discussed as a spot for a new addition.

During a Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning, officials approved a plan to look into the idea of placing a monument dedicated to Union soldiers outside the historic courthouse. It’s the same place where a Confederate statue stands now.

A petition was started in June to move the Confederate monument from the courthouse. It has stood outside the old Hopkins County Courthouse since 1908.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

