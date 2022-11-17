EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a porch on fire in the 900 block of Allens Lane in Evansville on Wednesday night.

According to a news release, the fire did not extend into the kitchen of the home, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the first-floor. The fire was considered fully extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Division Chief Mike Larson said the fire was ruled as accidental due to an electric space heater. The Red Cross was called for assistance of two adults who were able to escape under their own power. No injuries were reported.