Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Leaders in the Evansville area say they’re expecting action in the coming year toward construction of an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky.

The biggest step would be federal approval of a route for the new bridge that would cost an estimated nearly $1.5 billion. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has included that bridge route decision among his administration’s 2021 goals.

Funding sources remain uncertain for the bridge project, although Henderson County, Kentucky, Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said the preliminary work for its construction was getting done.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: