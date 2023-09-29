OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The NTSB says nearly all the debris has been recovered from a deadly plane crash that happened Wednesday night in Ohio County near Whitesville, but the investigation could be impacted by a federal government shutdown.

During a press conference on Friday, the NTSB announced the two people killed in the crash were practicing “touch and go” maneuvers before attempting to fly to Bowling Green and then back to Owensboro.

Authorities say the FAA contacted Kentucky State Police on Wednesday night about a missing four passenger plane carrying two occupants that was last seen near Whitesville. Debris from the plane was located the next day around 9 a.m.. Authorities later confirmed two bodies were found within the debris.

The Ohio County Coroner confirmed the identity of the two killed in the crash as pilot Timothy McKellar Jr, 22, of Custer and flight student Connor W. Quisenberry, 18, of Beaver Dam.