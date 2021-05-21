Officials hope to refurbish New Harmony Bridge

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – It’s been nine years since the New Harmony Bridge connecting the Posey County community to Crossville, Illinois closed. But there’s renewed hope for the bridge’s return.

Bridge authority officials on both sides of the river say they plan to apply for a federal grant to cover the costs of refurbishing it. This would allow cars, trucks, and even pedestrians to cross the bridge again.

Local officials believe bringing the bridge back would be a boon for both states. Officials say refurbishing the bridge would cost around twenty million dollars.

There is no timetable for the project yet.