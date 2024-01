HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Riverside Drive on January 1.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jerry Dewayne Hale was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for January 5.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Christopher Boyd Jr., 34, for his involvement in the shooting. At this time, Evansville Police are still searching for Boyd.

This is a developing story.