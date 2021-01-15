Officials investigating fire that destroyed vacant home in Henderson County

HEBBARDSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Firefighters with the Hebbardsville Fire Department are investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant home on 416 E in Henderson County Friday.

Fire officials believe the fire started around 1 p.m. and took approximately 30 minutes to put out. They say it happened after crews were working on the home. Neighbors told Eyewitness News the mobile home was vacant and the structure was going to be torn down.

Firefighters are still not sure what caused the blaze but no injuries have been reported.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)