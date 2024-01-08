HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners are inviting the public to help honor the legacy of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and its historical documentation.

Infrastructure improvements aimed at conserving the Evansville landmark are scheduled to begin soon. Commissioners will open bids at their meeting on January 9 at 3 p.m. in Civic Center Room 301 for the first phase, focused on interior stabilization.

As commissioners begin the restoration, the public is encouraged to share their memories, including pictures and videos of concert and event memorabilia as well as personal snapshots and videos taken of themselves, friends and family at the Coliseum by submitting them to commissioners@vanderburghgov.org. Officials say these contributions will aid in preserving the collective memories and experiences of the landmark.