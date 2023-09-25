HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Fire chiefs in Perry County have issued an open burn ban due to extremely dry conditions.

Officials say the ban prohibits uncontained campfires and other uncontained recreational fires; any fire in an outdoor location where the fuel being burned is not completely contained in an incinerator or approved fire pit, with the exception of barbecue grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane type fuel; and the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation. The ban is effective on September 25, and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

The ban order was signed by the fire chiefs from fire departments in Anderson Township, Cannelton, Central Perry, Rome, Tell City and Troy.