Officials make pitch to change Evansville’s riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Regional leaders made a pitch to the statewide READI program on Monday to revitalize Evansville’s riverfront that would include demolishing the current WNIN building.

Officials from WNIN say they’ve heard about the plan, but nobody has approached them about tearing their building down. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) wants to revamp the riverfront and other spots in southwest Indiana, including a brand new “River Center” that would feature rental spaces and thousands of square feet of retail space near Dress Plaza.

E-REP officials say they are hoping the program will provide at least $50 million for the project. Officials say they’re looking to create opportunities for both housing and quality of life throughout southwest Indiana.