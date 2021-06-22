Officials perform fill test at Deaconess Aquatic Center competition pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville city Officials are celebrating another milestone at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Officials performed the first “fill test” for the competition pool this week. The test is to check for imbalances and to look at the structure of the pool. They will be monitoring how things hold up through the end of the week and move forward from there.

City leaders say they still need to test the recreational pool after getting results back on the first pool. The city expects the pool to open in mid to late August.