Officials: Perry County Sheriff back home, improving

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials in Perry County tell Eyewitness News Sheriff Alan Malone has been moved from a rehabilitation center back to his home, where he’s doing much better.

Sheriff Malone was hospitalized in Louisville last month with COVID-19.

Sheriff Malone isn’t overseeing deputies just yet as his recovery continues.

Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson is overseeing the sheriff’s office and jail while Sheriff Malone is out, and county officials say other law enforcement agencies will step up and help out.

