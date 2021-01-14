Indiana Cases

Officials: Perry County Sheriff taken to Louisville hospital with COVID-19

Local

Photo: Perry County Sheriff’s Office

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Perry County Officials confirm to Eyewitness News that Sheriff Alan Malone was taken to a hospital in Louisville with COVID-19.

Malone has served as sheriff since 2015 and has previously served with the Tell City Police Department. There is no word on Malone’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

