Officials: Perry County Sheriff taken to Louisville hospital with COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Perry County Officials confirm to Eyewitness News that Sheriff Alan Malone was taken to a hospital in Louisville with COVID-19.

Malone has served as sheriff since 2015 and has previously served with the Tell City Police Department. There is no word on Malone’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)