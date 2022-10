PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR is reporting a water line break that might disrupt activities at Pike State Forest.

Officials say Horsemen’s Campground has a water line break, and the water is shut off in the Horsemen’s Campground until further notice. Officials apologize for the inconvenience.

DNR asks for people to please check with the campground for more questions at 812-827-2857.