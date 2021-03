ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire officials in Elberfeld said a house fire Saturday morning is being investigated as a possible arson.

Warrick County Dispatchers said the call for a working house fire came in just before 8 a.m. on the 7800 block of Susott Road.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)