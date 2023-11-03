HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a fire at a mobile home on Windy Hollow Road in Daviess County appears to have been started by a gas explosion.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews arrived on scene and say the victim appeared to have gone to a neighbor’s house in shock. The Mosleyville Fire Department says the woman was treated on scene and then flown to a burn center in Louisville where she was treated for burns to her hands and face.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.