DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A confirmed case of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a single commercial turkey flock in Dubois County on Feb. 9. This is the first report of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2020 and the first in Indiana since 2016.

Samples were collected from the birds on Feb. 7 and submitted to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue University. Reports of approximately one hundred birds died after the flock appeared lethargic and decreased consumption of water before samples were collected.

Tests indicated a likely infection of an H5 avian influenza virus and the results were reported to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) under standard protocols. Prompt transport was authorized of the samples to US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, IA for confirmatory testing.

NVSL confirmed that the virus present was a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 with a Eurasian H5 goose/Guangdong lineage. The 29,000 turkeys in the “Dubois 1” flock were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease in the area upon confirmation of HPAI.

A 10-kilometer control area has been established around the index farm that is primarily in Dubois County and a portion of northern Spencer County. The single infected site is in Dubois County.

All of the 18 commercial poultry flocks within the control area are under quarantine for the duration of this event and until the control area is lifted. Testing of the control area farms will continue on a weekly basis.

Poultry farms in the control area have completed the first round of surveillance testing for HPAI to ensure the virus is not present in the area beyond the index farm. All tests were negative.

BOAH staff have reached out to known hobby and backyard poultry owners in the control area to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present. Hobby poultry owners in Southern Dubois County should contact BOAH at (317) 544-2387 to schedule testing at no charge.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IN DNR) is surveying the areas within and surrounding the control area for high populations of waterfowl to develop a strategy for wildlife surveillance. IN DNR is liaising with USDA-Wildlife Services staff in Indiana in this effort.

BOAH is working with multiple state and federal partners to respond to this event. Partners include Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and USDA Veterinary Services and Farm Service Agency.

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk as poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Officials are not aware of any public health significance with this virus.

No cases of human infection have been reported. Human health agencies will be monitoring workers and others in contact with birds to monitor for influenza-like illness.

Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at (866) 536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment.

Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing. Signs include sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination, diarrhea and swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, and hocks.

A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

Situation updates and status reports about ongoing avian influenza activities and critical disease-related information will be posted online at: https://www.in.gov/boah/species-information/avianbirds/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza/. Users may subscribe to email and text updates on a subscribe link at that page.

Indiana is a leading producer of poultry, eggs and poultry products. Dubois County is Indiana’s leading turkey-producing county.