HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson has provided new details on a house fire that occurred in the 1300 block of Eichel Avenue on Saturday.

According to a release, firefighters were dispatched to the address just before 6 p.m., after Evansville Police reported a possible house fire. Crews arriving at the scene reported one side of the house had flames going up the exterior wall towards the second floor.

Mike Larson said the fire from the exterior had gotten into the walls causing major damage. The fire was considered fully extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Investigators spoke to the occupant of the home, who said they built a fire in the wood burner and left the house to run errands. The fire was ruled to be accidental, and no injuries were reported.