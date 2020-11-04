Officials respond to garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews with the German Township Fire department were on the scene of a garage fire in the 9700 block of St. Wendel Road in Evansville Tuesday.

Viewer Jim Werner lives nearby and sent us these photos.







Vanderburgh County Dispatch tells us no additional information is available at this time.

The department also worked a car accident Tuesday that seriously injured two drivers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)