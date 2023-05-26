HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials in Ohio say they discovered how two inmates escaped from a prison earlier this week.

James Lee and Bradley Gillespie vanished from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Monday and were later spotted hundreds of miles away in Henderson, Kentucky.

The pair escaped the prison by hiding inside a dumpster, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Eyewitness News was told four employees at the prison were placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation continues.

Police caught and arrested James Lee after the duo allegedly took officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Henderson. Bradley Gillespie, a convicted double murderer, managed to escape arrest and is still on the run.

Hours before being spotted in Henderson, police say security camera footage captured the two fugitives walking outside a Home Depot in Evansville.

If you see Gillespie, police say do not approach him because he is considered dangerous and is believed to be armed. You’re asked to call 911 immediately.