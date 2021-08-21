Officials making safety a priority as Hydrofair returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s been a weekend, years in the making. Owensboro Director of Public Events Tim Ross says there’s been nostalgia, both for fans and the racing teams as the Hydrofair returned to the shores of Owensboro after nearly 40 years.

But after such a long time away, the Owensboro Fire Department says they’ve been training, preparing, and planning for this moment with some help from other agencies, including the Perry Township Fire Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the US Coast Guard, and Spencer County EMA.

Battalion Chief Colter Tate says they also called in divers from Evansville to help lend their experience and expertise to the fire department this weekend. Luckily, Tate and Ross say they haven’t had to call on their expertise yet this weekend. Still, Ross says they are confident in their plans and have prepared for “almost every situation.”

While river conditions and debris delayed all the races Saturday, championship races are still scheduled for Sunday.