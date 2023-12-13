HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Commissioners say they are taking steps to investigate and address “disarray” in the Warrick Animal Control Department while it was operated under the Warrick Health Department.

According to a release, the commissioners terminated the employment of Aaron Franz, the administrator of the health department, citing a need to change the leadership of the department. The commissioners say they also learned that over the past several months, ties between the Animal Control Department and multiple non-profit organizations and volunteer groups who work for animal protection had been severed, leading to a dramatic increase in the number of animals that had been euthanized.

The Warrick Commissioners issued a directive on Wednesday that no further euthanasia of animals under the care and custody of Warrick Animal Control will be permitted without their consent.

The commissioners also said Indiana State Police are investigating actions taken by the Animal Control Department while it was under the leadership of Franz. On Wednesday, Danielle Barnes, the former supervisor for the Animal Control Department was arrested and charged with felony theft.